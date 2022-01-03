Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
West Bengal: Train timings extended in Kolkata. Check details

West Bengal: Train timings extended in Kolkata. Check details

Train timing in Kolkata extended from Monday 
1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Livemint

  • The government had on Sunday capped the number of passengers in local trains to 50% of the seating capacity. It had also limited the hours of service to 7 pm

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the timing of local train services in Kolkata till 10 pm in place of 7 pm earlier, according to news agency ANI. 

In an order issued on Sunday, the West Bengal government capped the number of passengers in local trains to 50% of the seating capacity. It had also limited the hours of service to 7 pm. 

These restrictions came in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the country and the state. 

Metro Railway has made smart cards mandatory for passengers to avail its services, discontinuing token issuance. The new set of rules will be applicable till January 15.

However, suburban trains were choc-a-bloc with passengers in the busy Sealdah and Howrah divisions of Eastern Railway during the day. In the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, too, the situation was no different.

With agency inputs 

