West Bengal: Train timings extended in Kolkata. Check details

West Bengal: Train timings extended in Kolkata. Check details1 min read . 06:33 PM IST
- The government had on Sunday capped the number of passengers in local trains to 50% of the seating capacity. It had also limited the hours of service to 7 pm
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The West Bengal government on Monday extended the timing of local train services in Kolkata till 10 pm in place of 7 pm earlier, according to news agency ANI.
The West Bengal government on Monday extended the timing of local train services in Kolkata till 10 pm in place of 7 pm earlier, according to news agency ANI.
In an order issued on Sunday, the West Bengal government capped the number of passengers in local trains to 50% of the seating capacity. It had also limited the hours of service to 7 pm.
In an order issued on Sunday, the West Bengal government capped the number of passengers in local trains to 50% of the seating capacity. It had also limited the hours of service to 7 pm.
These restrictions came in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the country and the state.
These restrictions came in the backdrop of rising Covid cases in the country and the state.
Metro Railway has made smart cards mandatory for passengers to avail its services, discontinuing token issuance. The new set of rules will be applicable till January 15.
Metro Railway has made smart cards mandatory for passengers to avail its services, discontinuing token issuance. The new set of rules will be applicable till January 15.
However, suburban trains were choc-a-bloc with passengers in the busy Sealdah and Howrah divisions of Eastern Railway during the day. In the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, too, the situation was no different.
However, suburban trains were choc-a-bloc with passengers in the busy Sealdah and Howrah divisions of Eastern Railway during the day. In the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, too, the situation was no different.
With agency inputs
With agency inputs
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!