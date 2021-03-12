Two senior citizens have died in West Bengal allegedly after being administered Covid-19 vaccine doses, prompting the state's health department to launch a probe, reported news agency PTI.

"Two deaths occurred in North Bengal districts on March 8 and March 9 after they were inoculated with the Covishield vaccine. Initial assessment revealed multiple cardiac problems..." an official said.

Though primary findings suggest the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments, the health department is awaiting the final investigation report to come to a conclusion.

The deceased have been identified as 75-year-old Parul Dutta from Darjeeling district and 65-year-old Krishna Dutta from Dhupguri.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's coronavirus caseload rose to 5,77,267 as 241 more people tested positive for the infection while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,283, the health department said on Wednesday.

The two deaths were due to the comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, it said.

The state now has 3,127 active Covid-19 cases, while 5,63,857 people have recovered from the disease.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state is 97.68%.

The state has so far tested 87,48,775 samples for Covid-19 including 18,272 samples in the last 24 hours, it said.

Meanwhile, 1,44,322 people received the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the health department confirmed.

With agency inputs

