The West Bengal government may not completely lift the Covid-related restrictions that have been imposed in the state till Thursday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to review the Covid-19 situation tomorrow and take the final call.

"Though the pandemic situation in the state has improved a lot, withdrawing the restrictions completely might still be risky. Nearby states like Tripura and Odisha and even Bangladesh have reported a surge in cases. Therefore, we need to be extra cautious... The CM will decide on it," an official told news agency PTI.

He also said that warnings by experts regarding a possible third wave of Covid-19 will have to be considered as well before coming to a decision on lifting the restrictions.

"The positivity rate in the city and its surrounding districts are yet to settle at a satisfactory level, too," he added.

The Bengal government had extended the coronavirus curtailments till 15 July, announcing certain relaxations.

Meanwhile, as many as 885 new cases of coronavirus were reported from West Bengal on Monday, pushing the caseload to 15,13,014, a health department bulletin said. The coronavirus death toll went up to 17,927 with 11 more fatalities.

While there were no coronavirus deaths reported from the North 24 Parganas district on Monday, the city registered only one death.

Bengal now has 14,531 active cases and 14,80, 556 patients have recovered thus far, including 1,244 in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 45,287 samples have been tested for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 1,93,811 people have been inoculated in the state on Monday, an official of the health department said.

