As the COVID situation has stabilised in West Bengal, the West Bengal government has announced to remove the ban on incoming international flights. The new rule will come into effect from tomorrow. The passengers, however, either have to be fully vaccinated or will have to produce RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours from flight departure.

In a directive last month, the state government had put a ban on inbound international flights and imposed restrictions on flight movement between the state and Mumbai, Delhi.

"The restrictions on incoming flights to West Bengal have been reviewed and in view of the improved COVID situation, it has been decided that there shall be no restrictions on incoming domestic flights from any location in the country but subject to the condition that the passengers are either fully vaccinated or RT-PCR Test conducted within 72 hours from the time of flight departure," reads West Bengal government's letter to Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

"Further, in respect of all incoming international flights to West Bengal, these shall be subject to the condition that the passengers are either fully vaccinated or RT-PCR Test conducted within 72 hours from the time of flight departure and any other updated extant guidelines. These shall come into effect from February 15, 2022," the letter adds.

On 31 January, the government announced that Mumbai-Kolkata and Delhi-Kolkata flights can operate daily provided they adhere to Covid norms and all passengers carry a negative RT-PCR test. The state also allowed flights from the United Kingdom to operate daily with an RT-PCR test rider.

According to the State health department, West Bengal reported 512 new COVID cases on Sunday of which 83 cases were recorded in North 24 Parganas while Kolkata logged 62 cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.