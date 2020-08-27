The West Bengal government today urged the Centre to not schedule any flight on three days in September. In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary P S Kharola, West Bengal government requested him to ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12.

Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till the middle of September. The state has decided to observe complete state wide lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12.

"This is to inform you that Government of West Bengal has decided to observe complete state wide Lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12. Kindly ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on these three days," the letter to Civil Aviation Secretary read.

In the letter the government also informed about resuming flight services from six cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad to Kolkata from September.

"This is also to inform that restrictions on flights coming in from six cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad is being partially lifted from 1 September. Flight services from these six cities can resume thrice a week."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced a series of relaxations by allowing to resume flights operations from 6 Covid hotspot states, but extended the closure of educational institutes till September 20.

Announcing complete lockdown across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12, Banerjee said metro train services can resume services by observing social distancing and other precautionary norms.

"Schools, colleges and other educational institutes would remain closed in the state till September 20. The other existing restrictions would be in place. There would be complete Lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12," she said.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in West Bengal rose to 2,964 and state's Covid-19 tally went up to 1,47,775, according to the state health department. West Bengal now has 26,954 active cases.









