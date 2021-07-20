The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10 or Madhyamik exam results on Tuesday, July 20. The WBBSE Madhyamik exam results is expected to be announced at around 10 am. Students can access their score cards on official websites- wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

Students can also access their Madhyamik results 2021 on alternative websites like indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

The President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly said there will be no merit list. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday.

West Bengal Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee had cancelled both class 10 and 12 board examinations on June 8 this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Class 10 board exams or Madhyamik exams were slated to be scheduled on June 1, 2021, but were later cancelled.

Over 12 lakh students were slated to appear for this year's Madhyamik examinations.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)'s Class 10 or Madhyamik exam evaluation criteria:

The Madhyamik exam results 2021 will be based on 50-50 criteria with a 50% weightage on class 9 final exams and another 50% on internal assessment scores.

Last year, the Madhyamik result for Class 10 students was announced on July 15. A total of 10.42 lakh students had appeared for the examination of which 86.34% of students had passed.

