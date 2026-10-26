West Bengal weather IMD alert: Heavy rains on Oct 28, 29, 30 — List of regions, areas, districts to be hit due to storm

Several states, including Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, are bracing for heavy rainfall this week as preparations are underway to deal with the potential impact of Cyclone Arnab.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Andhra Pradesh on October 28, triggering extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, West Bengal and other states. Here's full list of areas on alert on Oct 28, 29, 30:

West Bengal The IMD issued a yellow alert in parts of West Bengal on October 28, 29 and 30.

Districts such as Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Purba Mednunupur, South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Hooghly and Nadia are on yellow alert on October 28.

On October 29, a yellow alert has been issued in all the districts of West Bengal, while on October 30, the IMD sounded an alert in parts of North Bengal – Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Purba Bardhaman, Nadia, Coock Behar, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and Birbhum.

Odisha The landfall is likely to trigger severe weather, extremely heavy rainfall, and gusty winds across Odisha, particularly impacting its southern regions.

October 28: The IMD issued an orange alert in Malkangiri, Koraprayagarha, Gajaathi and Ganjam, while a yellow alert has been issued in Nabaranhapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar and Kuttack among few other districts.

October 29: A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagarha, Gajapthi and Ganjam. An orange alert has been issued in Nabaranhapur, Kalahandi, Nuapara, Balangir, Kandhamal, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri. The remaining areas are on yellow alert.

October 30: Rainfall intensity in Odisha is likely to decrease. Only Sundargarh has been put on orange alert. Heavy rainfall is also likely in Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj and Baleshwar.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, told ANI that a 'Red Alert' has also been sounded for October 28 across five southern Odisha districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri, where isolated extremely heavy rainfall and wind speeds of 50 to 60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are anticipated.

"After landfall, it is likely to move close to Malkangiri district, but it will remain in Andhra Pradesh. Because of this, we are expecting extremely heavy rainfall... Landslides may also occur because we are expecting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, especially in the hilly areas," Mohanty added

Andhra Pradesh Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely in North Andhra and Central Coastal districts on October 27 and 28, with isolated places likely to receive exceptionally heavy rainfall.

Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema and East Godavari districts, along with other parts of North Andhra, are expected to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The intensity of rainfall is likely to be particularly high on October 27 and 28, officials told ANI.

Cyclone Arnab status update: When and where will it make landfall? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update on Monday (October 26) that "deep depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Arnab”" over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October," the IMD said.