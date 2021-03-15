OPEN APP
West Bengal will get 1 lakh cr road projects if BJP voted to power: Gadkari

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch road projects worth 1 lakh crore in West Bengal if voted to power, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections on Monday, adding that it could be done now itself but obstacles are being faced.

"We will launch 1 lakh crore road project in West Bengal. Had we got land acquisition and forest environment clearance, we could have done it today too. We are ready but unfortunately, we face obstacles. If there is the same party at both levels, we will change the face of Bengal," the Minister for Road Transport and Highways told ANI.

He further said that the 'double engine' government at the Centre and state will bring about tremendous development in West Bengal.

"The people of Bengal want change. They expect the same development in Bengal as the work done by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When there is a BJP government at the centre as well as the state, the 'double engine' government will bring tremendous development in Bengal," he added.

