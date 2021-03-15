Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >West Bengal will get 1 lakh cr road projects if BJP voted to power: Gadkari

West Bengal will get 1 lakh cr road projects if BJP voted to power: Gadkari

A file photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. He said the government is trying to reduce the turnaround time of highway projects to significantly enhance the construction pace. Photo: PTI
1 min read . 02:27 PM IST Staff Writer

He further said that the 'double engine' government at the Centre and state will bring about tremendous development in West Bengal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch road projects worth 1 lakh crore in West Bengal if voted to power, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections on Monday, adding that it could be done now itself but obstacles are being faced.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch road projects worth 1 lakh crore in West Bengal if voted to power, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections on Monday, adding that it could be done now itself but obstacles are being faced.

"We will launch 1 lakh crore road project in West Bengal. Had we got land acquisition and forest environment clearance, we could have done it today too. We are ready but unfortunately, we face obstacles. If there is the same party at both levels, we will change the face of Bengal," the Minister for Road Transport and Highways told ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian Railways to soon run trains at 130 km/hr on Delhi-Amritsar route

2 min read . 03:04 PM IST

Twitter launches multilingual initiatives ahead of assembly elections

2 min read . 03:01 PM IST

Welfare of students abroad a 'particular concern' for us: EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

1 min read . 02:39 PM IST

The death of the small travel agent

10 min read . 02:30 PM IST

"We will launch 1 lakh crore road project in West Bengal. Had we got land acquisition and forest environment clearance, we could have done it today too. We are ready but unfortunately, we face obstacles. If there is the same party at both levels, we will change the face of Bengal," the Minister for Road Transport and Highways told ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian Railways to soon run trains at 130 km/hr on Delhi-Amritsar route

2 min read . 03:04 PM IST

Twitter launches multilingual initiatives ahead of assembly elections

2 min read . 03:01 PM IST

Welfare of students abroad a 'particular concern' for us: EAM Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

1 min read . 02:39 PM IST

The death of the small travel agent

10 min read . 02:30 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He further said that the 'double engine' government at the Centre and state will bring about tremendous development in West Bengal.

"The people of Bengal want change. They expect the same development in Bengal as the work done by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When there is a BJP government at the centre as well as the state, the 'double engine' government will bring tremendous development in Bengal," he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.