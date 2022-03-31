West Bengal withdraws all COVID curbs, but masks remain. Check details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

West Bengal government on Thursday announced to withdraw all COVID-related restrictions imposed in the state. However, the government in its advisory said that the wearing of masks, hand hygiene & sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders.

The Maharashtra government also announced to lift curbs from Saturday. However, wearing masks would remain mandatory.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters. "From Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year which falls on April 2 this time), all COVID-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn," Tope said.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, DDMA decided to scrap imposing of fine for not wearing masks.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, DDMA decided to scrap imposing of fine for not wearing masks.

