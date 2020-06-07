West Bengal witnesses new high in daily Covid-19 cases for third straight day

For third day in a row, West Bengal on Sunday reported highest single-day spike in fresh coronavirus cases.

With 449 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state's coronavirus count reached 8,187. 13 more fatalities took the state's death toll to 324, the state health department said.

Of the 13 deaths, seven were from Kolkata, three from neighbouring North 24 Parganas, two from Howrah and one from Darjeeling, the department said in its bulletin.

There are 4,488 active cases in the state, which include 252 cases in the last 24 hours and so far 3,303 patients have been discharged, including 184 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 9,786 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of such clinical examinations in the state rose to 2,71,074.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via