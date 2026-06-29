West Bengal's proposed anti-Goonda law explained: Who can be detained for a year without trial and why

The newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal is ready to place before the Assembly two law-and-order bills that would significantly expand the state's powers to tackle organised crime and public disorder.

The proposed laws that promise a decisive crackdown on syndicates, extortion rackets, and political violence have already sparked concerns over civil liberties and executive overreach, news agency PTI said.

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The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Bill, 2026 and the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were scheduled to be tabled in the West Bengal assembly on Monday.

The first bill basically widens the definition of ‘anti-social activity’ and empowers authorities to order preventive detention of individuals for up to 12 months without trial if they are considered a threat to public safety. It also criminalises harbouring or assisting persons against whom detention or externment orders have been issued.

Defining Goondas The proposed legislation broadly defines ‘goondas’ to include habitual offenders, members of organised criminal groups, and those involved in activities ranging from extortion and land grabbing to illegal mining, smuggling of natural resources, and offences under various arms, narcotics, and explosives laws.

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It further grants police extensive powers of search, seizure and arrest, with offences under the law proposed to be cognisable and non-bailable.

The second bill seeks to amend the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act, 1972, by introducing a mechanism for recovering compensation for damage caused during riots, arson, violent protests and public disorder.

Under the proposal, a Claims Commission would assess losses suffered by both government agencies and private individuals. Compensation could be recovered not only from those directly involved in violence but also from alleged organisers, financiers, instigators and those accused of providing logistical support.

Failure to pay could invite recovery proceedings akin to the collection of land revenue, while offenders' properties may be attached and auctioned to realise dues.

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"The objective is simple – restore public order, break organised criminal ecosystems and ensure that those who destroy public property pay for it. Law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear," a senior BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The timing is significant The timing of the legislation is politically significant. Since assuming office, the BJP government under chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has repeatedly argued that it inherited a state where syndicate operations, extortion networks, illegal sand mining, and politically backed musclemen were deeply embedded in local power structures.

Several BJP leaders have cited incidents of attacks on police stations, government offices and law-enforcement personnel in recent years to justify the need for stronger legal tools.

The opposition, however, sees something more consequential. Leaders from both factions of the divided TMC have accused the government of attempting to arm the administration with extraordinary powers that could be used against political opponents, social activists and protest movements.

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TMC MP Mahua Moitra recently described the proposed laws as among the most stringent pieces of legislation seen in the state in decades, drawing comparisons with controversial preventive detention and national security laws.

What does the anti-goonda act say? The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026 states that if a district magistrate, a Commissioner of Police, or a police officer not below the rank of DIG authorised by the state government is apprehensive that a 'goonda; is engaging in or will engage in anti-social activities, they may bar such people from entering a specified “area, district, or districts” for a period not exceeding one year.

The provision says the state authorised executive can “direct such person to remove himself outside such area, district or districts, or part thereof, as may be specified in the order, within such time as may be specified therein, and prohibit him from entering or returning to such area for a period not exceeding one year; and require such person to report his movements, or to report himself, in such manner, at such times, and to such authority as may be specified in the order”.

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The Bill has also expanded the definitions of “anti-social activity” and “goonda”.

What is an anti-social activity? The Bill defines it as an act that causes, or is likely to cause, directly or indirectly:

(i) alarm, danger, fear or insecurity among the general public or any section thereof.

(ii) grave or widespread danger to life, person or property.

(iii) disturbance of public order or public tranquillity.

(iv) obstruction to the lawful exercise of any right or to any lawful business, trade, profession or occupation.

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(v) unlawful dispossession of any person from any movable or immovable property

(vi) substantial loss or damage to public or private property; or (vi) any illegal activity relating to mining, quarrying, sand extraction, forest produce or wildlife which causes substantial loss to the public exchequer.

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Who is a goonda? As per the proposed law, a ‘goonda’ is a person who :

(i) Either by himself or as a member or leader of a group, gang, or syndicate habitually commits, attempts to commit, abets, promotes, finances or facilitates anti-social activities.

(ii) Has been charge-sheeted for an offence punishable under section 111 or section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

(iii) Commits, attempts to commit, abets, promotes, finances or facilitates any offence punishable under the Arms Act, 1959, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 or the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The objective is simple – restore public order, break organized criminal ecosystems and ensure that those who destroy public property pay for it.

(iv) Is generally reputed to be desperate and dangerous to the community.

(With agency inputs)







About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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