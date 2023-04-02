'West has bad habit' Jaishankar slams US-Germany's remarks on Rahul disqualification3 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:37 PM IST
- Jaishankar made the remarks during a Sunday morning 'Meet and Greet' interaction organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan with over 500 young voters, joggers and visitors at Cubbon Park
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has criticized the West for its habit of commenting on internal matters of other countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×