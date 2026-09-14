Western Australia steps up India push with critical minerals, trade in focus

New Delhi: Western Australia is stepping up its push to deepen ties with India, with critical minerals, energy transition and direct air links high on the agenda as a trade and investment mission led by Premier Roger Cook visits the country this week.

The mission will travel to India and Vietnam from 17-25 September, seeking to expand opportunities for Western Australian businesses and institutions in both markets and support local job creation, according to a statement from the Western Australian government on Monday.

The delegation will meet senior government, business, industry and education stakeholders in Mumbai and Delhi, as well as government and industry stakeholders in Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in Vietnam. Its agenda includes energy transition, primary industries and international education.

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In India, the delegation will also meet major airlines, with securing a future direct connection between Perth and India a priority. Cook will attend the opening of the University of Western Australia’s Mumbai campus, making it the first Australian Group of Eight university to establish a campus in India. India was Western Australia’s largest international student market last year, with more than 15,000 enrolments.

Engagements across the two countries are aimed at positioning Western Australia as a long-term energy-transition partner, strengthening aviation and tourism links, promoting primary industries and expanding skills and training pathways.

Critical minerals The visit comes as Western Australia, a leading global supplier of critical minerals including lithium, rare earths, nickel and cobalt, seeks to deepen its economic ties with India. India is already working with Australia to secure supplies of these minerals.

Indian companies, including state-owned firms, are also looking to acquire overseas assets. National Mineral Development Corp. Ltd (NMDC) is already present in Western Australia through its subsidiary Legacy Iron Ore Ltd, which has investments in a gold mine in Mount Celia.

The mission comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing the Brics summit, spoke against the weaponization of critical minerals and technologies.

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“The weaponization of technology and critical minerals can hinder our shared progress. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology,” PM Modi had said in his opening remarks during the 18 Brics summit session: Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.

China’s curb on rare-earth exports imposed in April last year, although later eased, severely disrupted global supply chains, including for India’s automobile industry. Critical minerals are used across key sectors including energy transition, communications, defence and pharmaceuticals.

India’s total trade with Australia stood at $21.09 billion in 2025-26, with Indian imports from Australia at $13.81 billion, according to data from the Union ministry of commerce and industry.

Beyond mining Western Australia also sees its geographic position between Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean Rim as offering trade and investment opportunities.

"Central to our effort to creating jobs is bolstering our trade and investment relationships with the countries in our timezone, and those around the Indian Ocean Rim. India and Vietnam are two of Western Australia's largest trading partners, and this mission is an important opportunity to strengthen those relationships and help create jobs and business opportunities for Western Australians,” said Cook in a press statement by the Western Australian government.

He said there was no substitute for meeting businesses and governments face-to-face, describing the visit as an opportunity to demonstrate Western Australia’s commitment to the two markets.