Monsoon tracker: Northwest India to see rain under western disturbance, pre-monsoon showers to intensify in Delhi

Delhi, which has been reeling under heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring well above seasonal norms, may finally get some relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a significant increase in pre-monsoon activity from today, which could bring rain and lower temperatures.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change) at Skymet Weather, told news agency PTI that pre-monsoon activity in Delhi is likely to intensify from 11 June, bringing widespread rainfall across Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

Citing weather changes in the region due to a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining areas, he said: "Rainfall activity is likely to increase significantly, and temperatures are expected to fall below the 40-degree Celsius mark over the next few days."

Meanwhile, Kerala continues to face the impact of the monsoon, with more rain predicted until 14 June. The weather agency has advised against fishing activities along the Kerala–Karnataka–Lakshadweep coast for the next couple of days. It has also issued an orange alert for 11 June in the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur.

A yellow alert has been issued for five districts - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Malappuram.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the Telangana districts of Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

The IMD has also forecast a wet spell across Northwest India until June 13 under the influence of an active western disturbance. According to the weather agency, several parts of the region are likely to experience rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. Wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph in isolated areas

Heavy rain alert for Northeast; Arunachal on orange warning The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Northeast India over the coming days. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to receive intense rainfall, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to witness heavy showers. Coastal Karnataka is forecast to experience significant rainfall activity during the same period.

The weather department has predicted widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across Arunachal Pradesh over the next five days and has issued an orange alert for several districts. Authorities have advised residents to remain prepared for possible weather-related emergencies.

Also Read | Monsoon set to reach Kerala within 24 hours as IMD warns of heavy rain, storms

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over Kamle, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang, East Siang and neighbouring districts on Thursday. The IMD has warned of intense weather conditions, including lightning and strong winds in some areas.

Adverse weather expected to intensify on Friday Weather conditions are expected to worsen on Friday, with Upper Siang remaining under an orange alert. Papum Pare, Lower Siang and Leparada are also likely to witness intense rainfall.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning are forecast in several adjoining districts, including West Siang, Siang, East Siang, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Pakke Kessang, East Kameng, Lohit and Namsai.

Rain, thunderstorms likely across Northwest India over next week The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity across several parts of Northwest India over the coming days. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness varying degrees of rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, lightning, hailstorms and dust storms in some areas.

Also Read | Monsoon advances into more states; IMD warns of heavy rain in the south

Heavy rainfall activity over Himalayan states According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand on June 11 and 12, while Himachal Pradesh may experience similar conditions between June 11 and 13.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is also expected over Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand on June 13-16 and over Himachal Pradesh on June 14-16.

Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and UP to receive scattered showers The weather department has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh between June 10 and 16. East Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rainfall till June 13, while West Rajasthan may witness rain activity from June 11 to 16.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on different days during the forecast period.

Similar conditions are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with wind speeds ranging between 30 kmph and 60 kmph depending on the region.

Hailstorms and dust storms may impact parts of North India Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on June 11 and 12. Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh may also witness hailstorms on June 11.