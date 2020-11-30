Subscribe
Home >News >India >Western Railway changes route of few trains in Punjab due to farmers' protest
Western Railway changes route of few trains in Punjab due to farmers' protest

1 min read . 06:44 AM IST Staff Writer

Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, train movement has been affected and hence, few trains have been diverted

New Delhi: Western Railway on Sunday changed the route of few trains after the rail movement was affected due to farmers' movement in Punjab.

"Due to Kisan agitation in Punjab, train movement has been affected and hence, few trains have been diverted and certain trains have been short terminated and accordingly short originated," said chief public relation officer (PRO) of Western Railways.

Western Railway in a tweet said that Bandra Terminus to Amritsar, Train No.02925 will be short terminated at Chandigarh on November 29 and November 30.

"Train 02903 between Mumbai Central and Amritsar Junction, dated November 28 will be diverted via Beas Junction-Tarn Taran Junction-Amritsar Junction instead of Beas Junction -JANDIALA- Amritsar Junction. Inconvenience Regretted," tweeted Western Railways.

