Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has always encouraged greener technology in various ways, be its efforts through Push-Pull project or installation of solar panels to save energy and conserve environment. Western Railway has recently commissioned an Automatic Coach Washing Plant at Mumbai Central Coaching Depot of Mumbai Division.

The plant helps in minimizing time, water and man power to complete the washing process of entire trains effectively. Due to the automation and efficiency of the plant, it is expected that this will lead to savings of approx. Rs. 68 lakhs per year in external washing cost for the depot.

According to a press release of Western Railway, the plant has a pre-wet station, 4 vertical brushing units, one set of fixed disc brushes, one set of retractable disc brushes, two pairs of final rinse towers and a blower.

The Automatic Coach Washing Plant is equipped with a captive Effluent treatment plant and the final discharge from the ETP meets the environmental norms. The plant operates automatically upon sensing the movement of rake through the unit and a 24-coach rake is washed within 20 minutes.

The plant is very efficient in utilization of water and utilizes approximately 60% less water compared to manual washing resulting into a savings of approx. 18 Million liters. of fresh water every year (equivalent to fresh water requirement of 365 urban individuals for an entire year).

The total cost of the plant is Rs. 1.67 crore and it was finally commissioned on 30 December, 2020.

The Automatic Coach Washing Plant is an environment friendly and cost- effective option and a great step towards automation in train maintenance.

