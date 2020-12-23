Western Railway decides to extend services of 7 pairs of festival special trains

The train from Gandhidham to KSR Bengaluru (06505) will leave every Tuesday at 9 am and reach KSR Bengaluru at 11.10 pm on Wednesday. It will also run till February 2, 2021. Its pair from 06506 from KSR Bengaluru to Gandhidham will leave every Saturday at 10.15 pm and reach at 11 am on the third day. it will run till January 30, 2021.