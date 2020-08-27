Western Railway (WR) has launched an e-pass module for its employees that will help them apply for pass online and get the e-pass generated online. Till now the railway employees did not have this facility of booking online . According to press release issued by Sumit Thakur- Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the groundwork for mapping of staff with pass issuing authority and pass entries has been completed by all Divisions/ Units of Western Railways.

"E-pass facility has been introduced over Western Rly which is the paperless version of Privilege Pass/ Privilige Ticket Order (PTO) issued to Railway employees and their families," Western Railway tweeted.

E-pass facility has been introduced over Western Rly which is the paperless version of Privilege Pass/ Privilige Ticket Order (PTO) issued to Railway employees and their families. #Digital #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/1krsZN717J — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 26, 2020

How to avail e-pass facility?

To avail this facility, the employees are required to download the HRMS App.

Login using ID and password created by the Railways.

The e-pass generated can be downloaded and the employees can book the tickets online, as per their convenience.

E-pass facility will give boost to Digital India initiative

It will benefit the employees immensely as they neither have to approach their respective offices to get the passes nor to the PRS counters to book their tickets. In the initial phase, this e-pass facility is being extended for serving employees. The e-pass facility has been introduced in Division as well as at Headquarters. This new initiative will strengthen the Digital India movement and facilitate in bringing the transparency and efficiency.

The e-pass module for railway employees, which has developed by CRIS, will be rolled out over Indian Railways in phased manner. The physical issuance of passes will be discontinued from 1 November 2020.

