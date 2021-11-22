The Western Railway (WR) has introduced eight more air-conditioned suburban services in Mumbai from today, November 22. With the new addition, the number of air-conditioned suburban services will increase to 20 from the existing 12.

"Eight new AC services will be introduced for the convenience of commuters in the suburban section of the WR, taking the number of AC services to 20," the official said, news agency PTI reported.

According to a PTI report, of these eight new services, of the eight AC services, four each are in the UP and DOWN directions and two of the trains will operate in the peak hours. One AC local will be plied between Virar and Churchgate, two between Borivali and Churchgate and one between Goregaon and Churchgate stations, he said.

In the down direction, one service will operate between Churchgate and Nallasopara, two between Churchgate and Borivali and one between Churchgate and Goregaon.

Apart from this, the WR has decided to cancel two slow trains between Churchgate and Bandra, the official said.

