Western Railway plans to convert Mumbai's local trains to AC trains

As per the daily, the MRVC will be buying 283 new AC local trains in the coming days. At present, Mumbai has nine AC trains running on a suburban network. However, the fare is higher even than the first-class coaches. The first suburban AC local train was operated on the Western Railway on December 25, 2017. The train service is operational between Churchgate and Virar railway stations.

