Western Railway: THESE train in Mumbai to be affected on 11-12 March due to dismantling work of Gokhale Bridge2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 03:59 PM IST
- The Western Railways has announced a major eight hour block due to the de-launching of steel girder of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (RBO) between Vile Parle and Andheri stations in Mumbai.
The Western Railways has announced a major eight hour block due to the de-launching of steel girder of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (RBO) between Vile Parle and Andheri stations in Mumbai.
