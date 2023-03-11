The Western Railways has announced a major eight hour block due to the de-launching of steel girder of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (RBO) between Vile Parle and Andheri stations in Mumbai.

Earlier senior WR official had told Hindustan Times that, "This is the last leg of the mega block where we will be dismantling two remaining girders on the east side of the ROB. We are likely to cancel 15 local train services during this period."

The interuptions will be taken place on the intervening night of 11 and 12 March. As per the notification of the Mumbai Division, Western Railway, the major Block will be taken on platform no 9 line from 9:30 pm to 5.30 am and on Platform No. 4 line from 12:10 am-4:40 am.

"Major Block for De-launching of steel girder of Gokhale ROB between Vileparle - Andheri on Saturday/Sunday Dt. 11/12.03.2023 on STA and Platform No. 9 line from 21.30hrs. to 05.30hrs. and on Platform No. 4 line, UP slow line and UP & Down the Fast line from 0.10hrs. to 04.00hrs," the Western Railway's Mumbai Division said in a Tweet.

Due to this block, some trains are cancelled/regulated while some are short terminated.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period from 12:10 am to 04.40 am, scheduled UP local services will run upto Goregaon station only. Passengers can travel from Goregaon to Churchgate via Harbour Line/UP Slow line, since extra services will originate from Platform No. 1 and 2 at Goregaon station.

Details of last suburban services are as under:

Last UP Fast service from Virar-Churchgate will depart from Virar at 11.15 pm to reach Churchgate at 12.42 am.

Last UP Slow service from Vasai Road-Andheri will depart from Vasai Road at 11.15 pm to reach Andheri at 12.04 am.

Last UP Slow service from Borivali-Churchgate will depart from Borivali at 11.34 pm to reach Churchgate at 12.39 am.

Here is the list of the long-distance trains that will remain affected:

19038 Barauni-BDTS Avadh Exp of 10.03.23 will be short terminated at Borivali

22946 Okha-MMCT Saurashtra of 11.03.23 will be regulated by 30 mins at Borivali

22904 Bhuj-BDTS SF AC Exp of 11.03.23 will be regulated by 15 mins at Borivali

22928 Ahmedabad-BDTS Lokshakti Express, 19218 Veraval-BDTS Saurashtra Janta and 12928 Ekta Nagar-Dadar SF Exp of 11 March will be dealt at PF No. 7 at Andheri station & will avail double halt for inadequate length of platform.