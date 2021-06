Here is the full list:

1. Train No. 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus – Barauni (Weekly) Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus – Barauni Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 11th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09006 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 14th June, 2021 also.

2. Train No. 09011/09012 Udhna Jn - Danapur (Weekly) Superfast Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09011 Udhna Jn - Danapur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 7th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09012 Danapur - Udhna Jn Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 9th June, 2021 also.

3. Train No. 09035/09036 Mumbai Central – Manduadih (Bi-weekly) Special train on Special fare [4 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09035 Mumbai Central – Manduadih Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 8th & 11th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09036 Manduadih - Dadar Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 10th & 13th June, 2021 also.

4. Train No. 09049/09050 Mumbai Central – Samastipur (4 days a week) Special train on Special fare [6 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 8th, 10th & 12th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 10th, 12th & 14th June, 2021 also.

5. Train No. 09087/09088 Udhna Jn - Chhapra (Weekly) Superfast Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09087 Udhna Jn - Chhapra Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 11th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09088 Chhapra - Udhna Jn Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 13th June, 2021 also.

6. Train No. 09099/09100 Bandra Terminus – Mau Jn (Weekly) Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09099 Bandra Terminus – Mau Jn Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 8th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09100 Mau Jn – Bandra Terminus Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 10th June, 2021 also.

7. Train No. 09117/09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur (Weekly) Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09117 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 11th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09118 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 14th June, 2021 also.

8. Train No. 09175/09176 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur (Weekly) Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09175 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 6th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09176 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 8th June, 2021 also.

9. Train No. 09177/09178 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur (Weekly) Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09177 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 9th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09178 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 12th June, 2021 also.

10. Train No. 09123/09124 Bandra Terminus – Ghazipur City (Weekly) Superfast Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09123 Bandra Terminus – Ghazipur City Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 7th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09124 Ghazipur City – Bandra Terminus Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 9th June, 2021 also.

11. Train No. 09181/09182 Bandra Terminus - Danapur (Weekly) Superfast Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09181 Bandra Terminus - Danapur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 8th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09182 Danapur - Vadodara Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 10th June, 2021 also.

12. Train No. 09453/09454 Ahmedabad – Samastipur (Weekly) Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09453 Ahmedabad – Samastipur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 6th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09454 Samastipur – Ahmedabad Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 9th June, 2021 also.

13. Train No. 09501/09502 Okha - Guwahati (Weekly) Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09501 Okha - Guwahati Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 11th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09502 Guwahati – Okha Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 14th June, 2021 also.

14. Train No. 09521/09522 Rajkot – Samastipur (Weekly) Special train on Special fare [2 Trips]

The trip of Train No. 09521 Rajkot – Samastipur Special Train has been extended and now it will also run on 9th June, 2021. Similarly, the trip of Train No. 09522 Samastipur – Rajkot Special Train has been extended and now it will run on 12th June, 2021 also.

Above fully reserved trains will run as Special Trains on Special Fare. The booking of Train No 09005, 09011, 09035, 09049, 09087, 09099, 09117, 09123, 09175, 09177, 09181, 09453, 09501 & 09521 will open on 5th June, 2021 at nominated PRS counters & on IRCTC website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.