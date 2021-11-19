Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC local services from Monday. Details here

Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC local services from Monday. Details here

The Central Railway operates 26 air-conditioned local trains.
1 min read . 07:15 PM IST Livemint

  • Of the eight AC services, four each are in the UP and DOWN directions and two of the trains will operate in the peak hours
  • The Western Railway has also decided to cancel two slow trains between Churchgate and Bandra

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As many as eight more air-conditioned suburban trains will be introduced by Western Railway from Monday. With these, the number of air-conditioned suburban services will increase to 20 from the existing 12, an official said on Friday.

As many as eight more air-conditioned suburban trains will be introduced by Western Railway from Monday. With these, the number of air-conditioned suburban services will increase to 20 from the existing 12, an official said on Friday.

"Eight new AC services will be introduced for the convenience of commuters in the suburban section of the WR, taking the number of AC services to 20," the official said. 

"Eight new AC services will be introduced for the convenience of commuters in the suburban section of the WR, taking the number of AC services to 20," the official said. 

Of the eight AC services, four each are in the UP and DOWN directions and two of the trains will operate in the peak hours.

Of the eight AC services, four each are in the UP and DOWN directions and two of the trains will operate in the peak hours.

Check the routes: 

Check the routes: 

  • One AC local will be plied between Virar and Churchgate 
  • Two between Borivali and Churchgate  
  • One between Goregaon and Churchgate stations. 
  • In the down direction, one service will operate between Churchgate and Nallasopara, 
  • Two between Churchgate and Borivali 
  • One between Churchgate and Goregaon. 

Further, the Western Railway has also decided to cancel two slow trains between Churchgate and Bandra.

  • One AC local will be plied between Virar and Churchgate 
  • Two between Borivali and Churchgate  
  • One between Goregaon and Churchgate stations. 
  • In the down direction, one service will operate between Churchgate and Nallasopara, 
  • Two between Churchgate and Borivali 
  • One between Churchgate and Goregaon. 

Further, the Western Railway has also decided to cancel two slow trains between Churchgate and Bandra.

The Central Railway operates 26 air-conditioned local trains. Of these, 10 services operated on the main line, while remaining 16 services on the Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel.

The Central Railway operates 26 air-conditioned local trains. Of these, 10 services operated on the main line, while remaining 16 services on the Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel.

Last month, Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) and Western Railway(WR) zones started operating suburban services in Mumbai at the 100% capacity of the pre-pandemic level.

Last month, Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) and Western Railway(WR) zones started operating suburban services in Mumbai at the 100% capacity of the pre-pandemic level.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown from 22 March last year, train services were stopped completely. Later from 15 June last year, railways began suburban services for essential service categories as identified by the State Government and approved by Ministry of Railways.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown from 22 March last year, train services were stopped completely. Later from 15 June last year, railways began suburban services for essential service categories as identified by the State Government and approved by Ministry of Railways.

 The categories of commuters who were allowed by the State Government and approved by Ministry of Railways were subsequently enlarged in August 2021 and in recent week to travel in suburban trains.

 The categories of commuters who were allowed by the State Government and approved by Ministry of Railways were subsequently enlarged in August 2021 and in recent week to travel in suburban trains.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!