Western Railway to regulate five trains today. Details here

Indian Railways' Western Railway zone will regulate some passenger trains due to technical reasons. Western Railway in a tweet announced that the following trains will be regulated by 25-30 minutes.
Accordingly, train 22956, Bhuj-Bandra Terminus Kutch Express commencing its journey today will be regulated. The other trains to be regulated today are 12479 Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus Suryanagari Express, 12934 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Karnavati Express, 12990 Ajmer-Dadar Express and 22930 Vadodara-Dahanu Road Superfast Express.
Meanwhile, for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, five pairs of festival special trains are being regularised. Hence, these trains will now run with revised regular train numbers from July, 2022.
1. Train No. 02989 Dadar – Ajmer SF Festival Special which was notified upto 30th June, 2022 is being regularised as Train No. 12989 Dadar – Ajmer Express with effect from 2nd July, 2022.
2. Train No. 09707 Bandra Terminus – Sri Ganganagar Special which was notified upto 02nd July, 2022 is being regularised as Train No. 14702 Bandra Terminus – Sri Ganganagar Amrapura Aravali Express with effect from 3rd July, 2022
3. Train No. 02474 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner SF Special which was notified upto 28th June, 2022 is being regularised as Train No. 22474 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Express with effect from 5th July, 2022
4. Train No 02490 Dadar – Bikaner SF Special which was notified upto 29th June, 2022 is being regularised as Train No 12490 Dadar – Bikaner Express with effect from 3rd July, 2022
5. Train No. 04818 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Special which was notified upto 1st July, 2022 is being regularised as Train No. 20484 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express with effect from 5th July, 2022
