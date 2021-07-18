Indian Railways' Western Railway has announced that it will restore the services of eight pairs of special trains from this week. The decision was taken after many states announced relaxations which were put in place to stop the rising cases of covid -19 across the country.

Here is the full list of halts, timings, and other details:

Train No. 09123/09124 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Humsafar Superfast Special Train (Tri-Weekly)

Train No. 09123 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Special Train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 23.55 hrs every Monday, Thursday & Saturday and reach Jamnagar at 14.25 hrs on the next day, w.e.f. 24 July till further advice.

Similarly, Train No. 09124 Jamnagar – Bandra Terminus Special Train will depart from Jamnagar at 20.00 hrs every Tuesday, Friday & Sunday and reach Bandra Terminus at 09.30 hrs on the next day, w.e.f. 25 July, till further advice. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot and Hapa stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches.

2. Train No. 09235/09236 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Superfast Special Train (Weekly)

Train No. 09235 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus Special Train will depart from Bandra Terminus at 16.45 hrs every Monday and reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 05.40 hrs on the next day, w.e.f. 26 July 2021 till further advice.

Similarly, Train No. 09236 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Special Train will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus at 17.45 hrs every Sunday and reach Bandra Terminus at 07.50 hrs on the next day, w.e.f. 25 July, 2021 till further advice.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Dahanu Road, Vapi, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Joravarnagar, Botad, Dhola, Songadh and Sihor stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

3. Train No. 09419/09420 Ahmedabad – Somnath Special Train (Daily)

Train No. 09419 Ahmedabad – Somnath Special Train will depart from Ahmedabad at 10.40 hrs daily and reach Somnath at 19.40 hrs on the same day, w.e.f. 21 July, till further advice. Similarly, Train No. 09420 Somnath – Ahmedabad Special Train will depart from Somnath at 06.35 hrs daily and reach Ahmedabad at 16.25 hrs on the same day, w.e.f. 22 July, till further advice.

Enroute this train will halt at Sabarmati, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Than, Wankaner, Rajkot, Bhaktinagar, Gondal, Virpur, Navagadh, Jetalsar, Keshod, MaliyaHatina, Chorwad Road and Veraval stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC Chair Car and Second Class Seating coaches.

4. Train No. 09303/09304 Veraval – Indore Mahamana Special Train (Weekly)

Train No. 09303 Veraval – Indore Special Train will depart from Veraval at 22.20 hrs every Wednesday and reach Indore at 17.05 hrs on the next day, w.e.f. 21 July, 2021 till further advice.

Similarly, Train No. 09304 Indore - Veraval Special Train will depart from Indore at 22.25 hrs every Tuesday and reach Veraval at 16.25 hrs on the next day, w.e.f. 20 July till further advice.

Enroute this train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Ratlam, Godhra, Ahmedabad, Wankaner, Rajkot and Junagadh stations in both directions. Train No. 09304 will have an additional halt at Surendranagar station. The train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Classand Second Class Seating coaches.

5. Train No. 02931/02932 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Double Decker Special Train

The trips of Train No. 02931/02932 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Double Decker Special Train will be restored from 21 July, 2021 to run all days except Sunday.

6. Train No. 09071/09072 Surat – MahuvaSpecial Train

The trips of Train No. 09071/09072 Surat – Mahuva Special Train will be restored from 21 July, to run every Wednesday.

7. Train No. 09289/09290 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Superfast Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09289 Bandra Terminus – Mahuva Special Train will be restored from 23rd July, 2021 to run every Friday and of Train No. 09290 Mahuva – Bandra Terminus Special Train will be restored from 24th July, 2021 to run every Saturday.

8. Train No. 09309/09310 Gandhinagar Capital – Indore Shanti Express Special Train

The trips of Train No. 09309 Gandhinagar Capital - Indore Special Train will be restored from 22 July, to run daily and of Train No. 09310 Indore – Gandhinagar Capital Special Train will be restored from 21st July to run daily.

