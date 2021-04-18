Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has decided to cancel a dozen of trains due to poor occupancy in these passenger trains. Six of those trains will be cancelled from 19 April and the remaining six trains from 20 April. The passenger trains have been cancelled till further orders.

Details of the trains are as under :-

Trains cancelled from 19 April,2021 till further order :

· 09007 Surat – Bhusaval Special

· 02959 Vadodara – Jamnagar Superfast Special

· 02960 Jamnagar – Vadodara Superfast Special

· 09258 Veraval – Ahmedabad Special

· 09323 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Bhopal Special

· 09340 Bhopal – Dahod Special

Trains cancelled from 20 April,2021 till further order:

· 09257 Ahmedabad – Veraval Special

· 09008 Bhusaval – Surat Special

· 09077 Nandurbar – Bhusaval Special

· 09078 Bhusaval – Nandurbar Special

· 09339 Dahod – Bhopal Special

· 09324 Bhopal – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Special

Meanwhile, Western Railway has made available 21 isolation coaches for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, an official said.

"Out of 128 isolation coaches in Mumbai division, 21 coaches have been given to the Maharashtra government for use in Nandurbar district. Nandurbar collector had asked Western Railway to provide such coaches," Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, Western Railway, told PTI.

He said these coaches were provided from Surat.

After the outbreak of coronavirus in 2020, the Westen Railway converted 386 bogies of outstation trains into isolation coaches with some minor changes.

Thakur said that at a time 16 patients can be treated in an isolation coach.

Western Railway had last week told reporters that it can provide isolation coaches in a short notice of 24 hours if state governments register such a demand.

Railway officials said that isolation coaches will prove helpful for the treatment of patients in the event of a shortage of beds in hospitals.

