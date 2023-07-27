Western Railways changes coach composition of Mumbai-Surat Express, extends trips of Bandra-Gorakhpur Weekly1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Western Railways (WR) has made changes to the coach composition of the Mumbai Central - Surat Flying Ranee Express and extended the trips of the Bandra (T) - Gorakhpur Weekly Special train to cater to increasing passenger demand.
The 12921/12922 Flying Ranee Express is a daily superfast express train operated by Indian Railways, serving the route between Mumbai Central (MMCT) and Surat (ST) in India. It operates as Train No. 12922 from Surat to Mumbai Central and as Train No. 12921 in the reverse direction, from Mumbai Central to Surat.
With a total distance of 263 kilometers, the train covers this route in 4 hours and 40 minutes when operating as 12922 Flying Ranee, maintaining an average speed of approximately 56.35 km/h. Similarly, when running as 12921 Flying Ranee, it covers the same distance in the same time of 4 hours and 40 minutes, with a slightly lower average speed of about 55.37 km/h.
Bandra (T) – Gorakhpur Weekly Special train
Western Railways (WR) has taken a customer-centric approach to address the growing travel demand and enhance passenger convenience. In a recent announcement, WR has decided to extend the trips of Train No. 05054/05053, the Bandra (T) – Gorakhpur Weekly Special train, while continuing to offer it at a special fare.
The booking for the extended trips of Train No. 05054 will open from July 27, 2023. Passengers can make their reservations at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters as well as through the official IRCTC website.