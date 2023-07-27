With a total distance of 263 kilometers, the train covers this route in 4 hours and 40 minutes when operating as 12922 Flying Ranee, maintaining an average speed of approximately 56.35 km/h. Similarly, when running as 12921 Flying Ranee, it covers the same distance in the same time of 4 hours and 40 minutes, with a slightly lower average speed of about 55.37 km/h.