Western Railways collects over 170 crore in fines in FY 2022-23

Western Railways collects over ₹170 crore in fines in FY 2022-231 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 06:35 AM IST
During the month of March 2023, an amount of Rs.12.07 crore was recovered through detection of 1.94 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases
Western Railways has collected an amount of ₹170.35 crore as fines during several ticket-checking drives in the financial year 2022-2023, an official statement said on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×