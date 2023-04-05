The Western Railway's Mumbai Division on 5 April launched the 'Yatri app,' a live-tracking application for Mumbaikars to track their local trains for daily commuting.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, "The mobile application comes with a plethora of features to help commuter plan their journey at their fingertips." Thakur further added that commuters will not only be able to get the train's live location on map, but also see it moving in action.

WR has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains. Commuters will get authentic information regarding train live updates and announcements, latest timetable, maps of major railway station and amenities.

Track your tracks of Western Railways with YATRI. Bringing the feature of live status of Western trains through Mumbai’s official local app- YATRI. With state of an art GPS system, get access to the accurate location of your train and make your journey easy. pic.twitter.com/s3LtUw9Pbv — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) April 4, 2023

Apart from this, the app will also provide additional information such as nearby attractions, Mumbai Metro, Buses, etc.

Moreover, the Yatri app is also Divyangjan-friendly. Divyang commuters who operate the phone via voice commands, can easily find their train's live location by asking it through Google Assistant. They have to speak the command "Talk to Yatri Railways" and say the train number. Google Assistant would fetch the live location of that train via the Yatri App and speak out loud to the users.

Last year in July, the live tracking of local trains was enabled for the Central Railways. The GPS-enabled system was launched for CR for live-tracking of the trains using the Yatri mobile app.

Here's how to check LIVE location of local trains:

Commuters can view the live location in just three simple steps. They can find the nearest stations directly on the map, type the source station and track the local train of their choice. With this app, coomuters can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey.

Download the Yatri app from Google Play Store or iOS and sign in

On the home page, there are multiple tabs like Local, Metro, Mono, Bus and Ferry.

Click on 'Local' and enter “You are starting from…?" and the source destination and click on Search Trains

You will now see number of trains and accordingly options according to the mode of transprattion selected earlier.

Tap the required option and check the live status.

Additionally, the Western Railway is also planning to operate super-fast local trains on a trial basis.In the press release, it stated, For the convience of passengers travelling in Mumbai Subruban section, Western Railway has decided to add eleven additional 12-car non-AC local trains on a trial basis and these trains will be run wef from today. With these additional eleven trains, the total number of services will increase from 1383 to 1394. These fast trains wills skip halt at Borivali and Bandra stations and will halt at Virar-Vasa Road-Bhayandar-Dahisar-Andheri-Dadar.

Adding convenience to commuters of Mumbai suburban section..



WR to introduce 11 more 12-car non-AC local train services on trial basis w.e.f 5th April, 2023



Total no. of services will increase from 1383 to 1394@RailMinIndia@drmbct pic.twitter.com/CVH2Ce7eA1 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 3, 2023