Western Railway commuters can now track live location of local trains with Yatri app. All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 05:11 PM IST
- WR has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains.
The Western Railway's Mumbai Division on 5 April launched the 'Yatri app,' a live-tracking application for Mumbaikars to track their local trains for daily commuting.
