OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Western Railways gears up to resume Mumbai local train services
The operations of Mumbai local train services were shut for normal passengers for almost ten months since the beginning of the lockdown. (HT_PRINT)
The operations of Mumbai local train services were shut for normal passengers for almost ten months since the beginning of the lockdown. (HT_PRINT)

Western Railways gears up to resume Mumbai local train services

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 09:18 AM IST ANI

  • The Maharashtra government has decided to resume train services for all passengers from 1 February amid the COVID-19 pandemic

As the Maharashtra government has decided to resume train services for all passengers, the Western Railways is gearing up to start local services in Mumbai from February 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said: "We have formed teams and sanitisation of cabins and seating areas is being done. We will be increasing entry and exit points, ticket booking counters with time. Our staff including Railway Police Force officials will be available to regulate the crowd."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Security personnel inspect the area after a low-intensity blast outside the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

Delhi blast: CCTV shows cab dropping off 2 men near Israeli Embassy blast site, probe on

2 min read . 11:42 AM IST
Health workers being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital at Mumbai Central on Friday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Covid-19: India reports 13,083 new cases in a day, active cases at 1.69 lakh

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST
Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, says his ideals continue to motivate millions

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

'Grateful nation': President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST

He appealed to all the Mumbai local train passengers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and protocols in order to combat the virus and ensure smooth operations of trains.

The operations of Mumbai local train services were shut for normal passengers for almost ten months since the beginning of the lockdown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout