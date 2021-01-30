Western Railways gears up to resume Mumbai local train services

Western Railways gears up to resume Mumbai local train services1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
- The Maharashtra government has decided to resume train services for all passengers from 1 February amid the COVID-19 pandemic
As the Maharashtra government has decided to resume train services for all passengers, the Western Railways is gearing up to start local services in Mumbai from February 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking to ANI, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said: "We have formed teams and sanitisation of cabins and seating areas is being done. We will be increasing entry and exit points, ticket booking counters with time. Our staff including Railway Police Force officials will be available to regulate the crowd."
He appealed to all the Mumbai local train passengers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and protocols in order to combat the virus and ensure smooth operations of trains.
The operations of Mumbai local train services were shut for normal passengers for almost ten months since the beginning of the lockdown.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
