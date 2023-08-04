comScore
On an experimental basis, Western Railways has decided to add extra stops for the Bandra (T) – Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express at Tulsipur station and at Charkhi Dadri station for the Ahmedabad – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express.

This move is intended to assess the impact and feasibility of these additional stoppages, aiming to enhance connectivity and travel convenience for passengers in the region.

Depending on the trial's success, these new stoppages may become permanent features, further improving railway services.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express has been provided with additional halt at Charkhi Dadri station with effect from journey commencing Ahmedabad on August 6 and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on August 8, 2023," said the release.

"Train number 19415 Ahmedabad-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will arrive at Charkhi Dadri station at 12.24 hours and depart at 12.26 hours," the release further said.

Also Read: Shirdi Sainagar, Solapur Vande Bharat Express get additional stoppages. Details here

Earlier on August 2, Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has decided that it will provide additonal stoppages at Thane and Kalyan stations from Friday(4 August) in the CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat Express and the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express. Both the Vande Bharat trains are operated by the Central Railway.

According to a release, the CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat train will arrive at Thane station at 6:49 AM and depart at 6.51 AM. Its scheduled arrival at Kalyan station is 7:11 AM and departure at 7:13 AM. The Shirdi Sainagar-CSMT train will reach Thane at 22:06 and depart at 22:08. The arrival and departure timings of this train at Kalyan station are 21:45 and 21:47, respectively.

The demand for giving stoppages to both trains was raised by Thane MP Rajan Vichare as commuters from Thane district had to travel to Dadar or CSMT to board these semi-high-speed trains as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:56 AM IST
