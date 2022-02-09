Western Railways’ Mumbai Division runs 100th Textile Express1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2022, 03:54 PM IST
- The Textile Express has fetched a total revenue to the tune of ₹10.2 crores for the Railways
|
Listen to this article
The Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway has achieved a milestone of loading the 100th textile train from Chalthan (Surat area) to Sankrail (Kharagpur Division, SER). The Textile Express has fetched a total revenue to the tune of ₹10.2 crores for the Railways.
The first train was flagged off by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles from Udhna on 1 September 2021.
Achieving this milestone within span of five months reflects growing confidence of Surat textile sector on the Railways, a ministry of railways statement said.
Major destinations were Shankrail, Shalimar in South Eastern Railway and Danapur & Narayanpur in East Central Railway.
Total rakes loaded from Chalthan were 67 and from Udhna 33.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!