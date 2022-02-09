Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Western Railways' Mumbai Division runs 100th Textile Express

Western Railways’ Mumbai Division runs 100th Textile Express

Total rakes loaded from Chalthan were 67 and from Udhna 33.
1 min read . 03:54 PM IST Subhash Narayan

  • The Textile Express has fetched a total revenue to the tune of 10.2 crores for the Railways

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway has achieved a milestone of loading the 100th textile train from Chalthan (Surat area) to Sankrail (Kharagpur Division, SER). The Textile Express has fetched a total revenue to the tune of 10.2 crores for the Railways.

The first train was flagged off by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles from Udhna on 1 September 2021.

Achieving this milestone within span of five months reflects growing confidence of Surat textile sector on the Railways, a ministry of railways statement said.

Major destinations were Shankrail, Shalimar in South Eastern Railway and Danapur & Narayanpur in East Central Railway.

Total rakes loaded from Chalthan were 67 and from Udhna 33. 

