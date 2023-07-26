Western Railway starts special train between Mumbai's Bandra Terminus and Tamil Nadu's Velankanni. Details here2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Several pairs of Summer Special trains have been extended to meet travel demand. Additionally, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni for the Velankanni festival.
Ahead of the Velankanni festival, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni in Mumbai on 27 August.
Similarly, it has also extended the trips of several pairs of Summer Special trains on special fare for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. Take a look at the full list below,
- Train No. 04126: Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2023 has been extended up to 26th September, 2023.
- Train No. 04125: Subedarganj - Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2023 has been extended up to 25th September, 2023.
- Train No. 09117: Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2023 has been extended up to 25th August, 2023.
- Train No. 09118: Subedarganj - Surat Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 1st July 2023 has been extended up to 26th August 2023
- Train No. 01906: Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June 2023 has been extended up to 26th September, 2023
- Train No. 01905: Kanpur Central - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June 2023 has been extended up to 25th September, 2023
- Train No. 04166: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June 2023 has been extended up to 28th September, 2023
- Train No. 04165: Agra Cantt. - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June 2023 has been extended up to 27th September, 2023
- Train No. 04168: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June 2023 has been extended up to 25th September, 2023
- Train No. 04167: Agra Cantt. - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June 2023 has been extended up to 24th September, 2023
- Train No. 09321: Indore - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June 2023 has been extended up to 30th August, 2023
- Train No. 09322: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Indore Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June 2023 has been extended up to 1st September 2023
- Train No. 09324: Indore – Pune Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June 2023 has been extended up to 31st August 2023
- Train No. 09323: Pune - Indore Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2023 has been extended up to 1st September, 2023.