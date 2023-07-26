Ahead of the Velankanni festival, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni in Mumbai on 27 August.

Schedule:

Train No. 09041 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Sunday (27 August) at 9:20 pm and will reach Velankanni at 08.30 am, on Tuesday.

Train No. 09042 Velankanni - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Velankanni on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 00.30 (midnight) and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 1.40 pm. the next day.

The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagappattinam station in both directions.

Separately, the Western Railway extended the seven pairs of special trains on special fares to meet the travel demand in July.