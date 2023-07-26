Ahead of the Velankanni festival, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni in Mumbai on 27 August.
Schedule:
Train No. 09041 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Sunday (27 August) at 9:20 pm and will reach Velankanni at 08.30 am, on Tuesday.
Train No. 09042 Velankanni - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Velankanni on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 00.30 (midnight) and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 1.40 pm. the next day.
The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagappattinam station in both directions.
Separately, the Western Railway extended the seven pairs of special trains on special fares to meet the travel demand in July.
Similarly, it has also extended the trips of several pairs of Summer Special trains on special fare for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. Take a look at the full list below,
- Train No. 04126: Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June, 2023 has been extended up to 26th September, 2023.
- Train No. 04125: Subedarganj - Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June, 2023 has been extended up to 25th September, 2023.
- Train No. 09117: Surat – Subedarganj Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2023 has been extended up to 25th August, 2023.
- Train No. 09118: Subedarganj - Surat Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 1st July 2023 has been extended up to 26th August 2023
- Train No. 01906: Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 27th June 2023 has been extended up to 26th September, 2023
- Train No. 01905: Kanpur Central - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June 2023 has been extended up to 25th September, 2023
- Train No. 04166: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June 2023 has been extended up to 28th September, 2023
- Train No. 04165: Agra Cantt. - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June 2023 has been extended up to 27th September, 2023
- Train No. 04168: Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt. Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 26th June 2023 has been extended up to 25th September, 2023
- Train No. 04167: Agra Cantt. - Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special which was earlier notified up to 25th June 2023 has been extended up to 24th September, 2023
- Train No. 09321: Indore - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 28th June 2023 has been extended up to 30th August, 2023
- Train No. 09322: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Indore Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June 2023 has been extended up to 1st September 2023
- Train No. 09324: Indore – Pune Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 29th June 2023 has been extended up to 31st August 2023
- Train No. 09323: Pune - Indore Weekly Special which was earlier notified up to 30th June, 2023 has been extended up to 1st September, 2023.
