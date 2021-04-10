Western Railways to introduce three new weekly trains: Check details

Train No. 09005/09006 Bandra (T) - Barauni Jn Special Train on Special Fare (Weekly) (14 trips)Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus-Barauni Weekly special will depart Bandra Terminus every Friday at 15.45 hours and will reach Barauni at 13.20 hours on Sunday. This train will run from 16th April to 28th May, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09006 Barauni- Banda Terminus Weekly special will leave Barauni Junction every Monday at 00.30 hours and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 17.25 hours on Tuesday. This train will run from 19th April, 2021 to 31st May, 2021. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Lucknow City, Faizabad, Varanasi, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Patna stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier cum 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class seating coaches.