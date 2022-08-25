With an aim to clear extra rush during Ganpati festival, the Western Railways (WR) will run an additional ‘Ganpati Special train’ between Surat's Udhna in Gujarat and Goa's Madgaon. Last year, the Indian Railways operated more than 100 trips to cater to the festive rush during the Ganpati Utsav in Maharashtra.

This year, the Western Railways will run two Ganpati Special trains from Udhna to Madgaon and vice versa. From Udhna, the train will depart at 15.25 hours and will reach Madgaon at 9.30 am the next day, while from Madgaon, it will depart at 10.20 hours and will arrive the next day at 5 am.

The Ganpati Special train from Udhna to Madgaon will be operated on August 27 and 29, while it will run on 28th and 30th August from Madgaon to Udhna, according to information provided by the Western Railways.

Passengers can book the Ganpati Special train from today, August 25, either by visiting at PRS counters or IRCTC official website----irctc.co.in.

Taking to Twitter, the Western Railways wrote, “For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati Festival, Western Railway will run additional Ganpati Special train between Udhna & Madgaon station on Special Fare. Booking of Train Nos.09020 is open from 25th August, 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website."

The trains will be halted at these stations in both the directions---Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Above trains will run as fully reserved trains. These trains will run as Special Trains on Special Fare.

A look at full list of Ganpati Special trains

For the convenience of passengers during Ganpati festival this year, Western Railways will run 60 trips of six pairs of special trains o­n special fare to various destinations.

1) Bandra to Kudal

Train No. 09011 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 14.40 hrs. & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 till 08th September, 2022.

Train No. 09012 Kudal - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Kudal every Friday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Bandra Terminus at 21.30 hrs., on the same day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022till 09th September, 2022.

These trains will be halted at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli and Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

2) Ahmedabad to Kudal

Train No. 09411 Kudal - Ahmedabad Special will depart from Kudal every Wednesday at 06.45 hrs. and will reach Ahmedabad at 03.30 hrs., the next day. This train will run on 31st August, 2022 and 07th September, 2022.

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Kudal Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 09.30 hrs. and will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run on 30th August, 2022 and 06th September, 2022.

These trains will be halted at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli and Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

3) Mumbai Central to Madgaon

Train No. 09004 Madgaon – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 09.15 hrs. and will reach Mumbai Central at 01.00 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 25th August, 2022 to 12th September, 2022.

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Madgaon Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12.00 hrs. and will reach Madgaon at 04.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 11th September, 2022.

The trains will be halted at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations in both directions.

4) Mumbai Central to Thokur

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Thokur Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday at 12.00 hrs & will reach Thokur at 09.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 23rd August, 2022 till 6th September, 2022.

Train No. 09002 Thokur- Mumbai Central Special will depart from Thokur every Wednesday at 10.45 hrs & will reach Mumbai Central at 07.05 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 24th August, 2022 till 7th September, 2022.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations in both directions.

5) Vishvamitri to Kudal

Train No. 09150 Vishvamitri – Kudal Special will depart from Vishvamitri every Monday at 10.00 hrs & will reach Kudal at 05.40 hrs. the next day. This train will run o­n 29th August, 2022 & 05th September, 2022.

Train No. 09149 Kudal –Vishvamitri Special will depart from Kudal every Tuesday at 06.45 hrs and will reach Vishvamitri at 01.00 hrs,the next day This train will run o­n 30th August, 2022 & 06th September, 2022.

Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli & Sindhudurg stations in both directions.

6) Udhna to Madgaon

Train No. 09018 Udhna – Madgaon Special will depart from Udhna every Friday at 15.25 hrs & will reach Madgaon at 09.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 26th August, 2022 till 09th September, 2022.

Train No. 09017 Madgaon -Udhna Special will depart from Madgaon every Saturday at 10.05 hrs & will reach Udhna at 05.00 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 27th August, 2022till 10th September, 2022.

Enroute this train will halt at Navsari, Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim & Karmali stations in both directions.