Western Railways to run Ganpati Special trains between these cities | Full list
This year, the Western Railways will run two Ganpati Special trains from Udhna to Madgaon and vice versa.
This year, the Western Railways will run two Ganpati Special trains from Udhna to Madgaon and vice versa.
With an aim to clear extra rush during Ganpati festival, the Western Railways (WR) will run an additional ‘Ganpati Special train’ between Surat's Udhna in Gujarat and Goa's Madgaon. Last year, the Indian Railways operated more than 100 trips to cater to the festive rush during the Ganpati Utsav in Maharashtra.