NEW DELHI : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted a wet spell over North West India from 26-29 December and over Western Himalayan Region during 22-29 December.

Their prediction also mentioned that during the last twenty four hours, Cold Wave has abated most parts of the northwest plains of India.

In their latest forecast the weather department said that light isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall was very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 24 and 25 December. The report also mentioned that northern parts of Punjab and Haryana were likely to receive light isolated rainfall on 24 and 25 December.

1. During last 24-hours, Cold wave abated from most parts of northwest plains of India except it prevailed at isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan.

2. Wet spell over WHR during 22-29 Dec and over plains of northwest India during 26-29 Dec@moesgoi pic.twitter.com/UO1m1EnSoG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 22, 2021

The Cold Wave has however, prevailed in isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

The cold wave conditions have abated from Northwest and Central India. There is a probability of gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C.

There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over East India during next 24 hrs. The temperatures here are likely to rise by 2-4°C thereafter.

The report says that light or moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 26 to 29 December.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to receive light to isolated rainfall from 27 to 29 December, 2021.

Light to moderate isolated or scattered rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during next three days and over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over the region on today, the 22 December.

Isolated hailstorm also likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur on today, the 22nd December, 2021.

