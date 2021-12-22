In their latest forecast the weather department said that light isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall was very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 24 and 25 December. The report also mentioned that northern parts of Punjab and Haryana were likely to receive light isolated rainfall on 24 and 25 December.
1. During last 24-hours, Cold wave abated from most parts of northwest plains of India except it prevailed at isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan. 2. Wet spell over WHR during 22-29 Dec and over plains of northwest India during 26-29 Dec@moesgoipic.twitter.com/UO1m1EnSoG
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to receive light to isolated rainfall from 27 to 29 December, 2021.
Light to moderate isolated or scattered rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during next three days and over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over the region on today, the 22 December.
Isolated hailstorm also likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur on today, the 22nd December, 2021.
