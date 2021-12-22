Wet spell, snowfall likely in these states for next few days. Full IMD forecast

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In their latest forecast the weather department said that light isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall was very likely over Western Himalayan Region on 24 and 25 December. The report also mentioned that northern parts of Punjab and Haryana were likely to receive light isolated rainfall on 24 and 25 December.
The Cold Wave has however, prevailed in isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.
The cold wave conditions have abated from Northwest and Central India. There is a probability of gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C.
There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over East India during next 24 hrs. The temperatures here are likely to rise by 2-4°C thereafter.
The report says that light or moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 26 to 29 December.
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to receive light to isolated rainfall from 27 to 29 December, 2021.
Light to moderate isolated or scattered rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during next three days and over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days with isolated thunderstorm & lightning over the region on today, the 22 December.
Isolated hailstorm also likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur on today, the 22nd December, 2021.
