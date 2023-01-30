SEBI, Attorney-General may take action against Hindenburg as its report is based on lies: Adani Group CFO2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Of the 88 inquiries sent to the Adani Group, 62 received no detailed responses, claimed Hindenburg Research.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) may allege that a certain investor suffered financial loss as the Hindenburg Research is based on lies, according to Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh. In such a case, the regulatory body can take legal action. Even an investor or a ministry or even the Attorney-General for India can file a case, civil or criminal, based on such understandings.
