We've set target to build a new India before 100th year of independence: PM

We've set target to build a new India before 100th year of independence: PM2 min read . 09:56 PM IST
- PM Modi also said 'Netaji used to say ‘Never lose faith in the dream of independent India. There is no power in the world that can shake India’
After unveiling the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government has a target to build a new India before the 100th year of independence.
PM Modi also said “Netaji used to say 'Never lose faith in the dream of independent India. There is no power in the world that can shake India".
"Today we have a goal to fulfil the dreams of an independent India. We have a target to build a new India before the 100th year of independence, 2047," he said.
PM Modi said it was his good fortune that his government got the opportunity to declassify files related to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.
"Today, I pay tribute to all NDRF and SDRF personnel who lost their lives while serving the nation," he said.
He also advised people to move ahead in their lives by taking inspiration from the 'Can Do, Will Do' spirit of Netaji as he refused to bow before the British.
"Nothing could stop Netaji if he intended to do something. We also need to move further in our lives by taking inspiration from his 'Can Do, Will Do' spirit," he added.
PM Modi shared his experience of a visit to the ancestral home of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata.
"It was an honour for me to visit Netaji's ancestral home last year on his birth anniversary in Kolkata. I cannot explain in words the feeling to see his car in which he left Kolkata, his room where he used to study, etc," the Prime Minister added.
The freedom struggle involved the sacrifices of many countrymen, but efforts were made not to mention the contribution of all of them in history, he said. "But today, the country is correcting those mistakes after decades of Independence," PM Modi added.
He said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav aims at reviving India's identity and inspirations. "It was unfortunate that efforts were made to erase the contribution of many great personalities in India after independence," PM Modi stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate. This hologram would be in place till the work of the statue of Netaji is completed. The statue would be unveiled in the same place to mark the year-long celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
