WFH can be extended to max 50% of employees in SEZs: Govt

The union government on Tuesday said that work from home (WFH) can only be extended to a maximum of 50% of the total employees including contractual workforce in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) for a maximum period of one-year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The union government on Tuesday said that work from home (WFH) can only be extended to a maximum of 50% of the total employees including contractual workforce in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) for a maximum period of one-year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The union government on Tuesday said that work from home (WFH) can only be extended to a maximum of 50% of the total employees including contractual workforce in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) for a maximum period of one-year.
There are currently about 20 lakh people employed in over 350 SEZs across the country that contribute over 25% of the total exports from India. SEZs operate under different trade and busines laws from the rest of the country.
There are currently about 20 lakh people employed in over 350 SEZs across the country that contribute over 25% of the total exports from India. SEZs operate under different trade and busines laws from the rest of the country.
“As per the new notification, WFH may be extended to maximum 50% of total employees including contractual employees of the unit. There is flexibility granted to Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50%) for any bona-fide reason to be recorded in writing," Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“As per the new notification, WFH may be extended to maximum 50% of total employees including contractual employees of the unit. There is flexibility granted to Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50%) for any bona-fide reason to be recorded in writing," Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Majority of SEZs in the country are IT / ITES focused and are involved in manufacturing of IT software, electronic items, assembled parts such as Printed Circuit Board.
Majority of SEZs in the country are IT / ITES focused and are involved in manufacturing of IT software, electronic items, assembled parts such as Printed Circuit Board.
The Department of Commerce has notified a new Rule, namely Rule 43A - Work from Home in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006 across all Special Economic Zones
The Department of Commerce has notified a new Rule, namely Rule 43A - Work from Home in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006 across all Special Economic Zones
“WFH is now allowed for a maximum period of one-year. However, same may further be extended for a period of one year at a time by the DC on the request of units. In respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“WFH is now allowed for a maximum period of one-year. However, same may further be extended for a period of one year at a time by the DC on the request of units. In respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry added that SEZ Units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for the purpose of WFH to perform authorized operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee.
The ministry added that SEZ Units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for the purpose of WFH to perform authorized operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee.
The notification under Rule 43A provides work from home for employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units, employees, who are temporarily incapacitated and who are travelling and employees, who are working offsite, the government clarified.
The notification under Rule 43A provides work from home for employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units, employees, who are temporarily incapacitated and who are travelling and employees, who are working offsite, the government clarified.