WFH linked to better mental health but worse relationship with colleagues

IT (71%), education (63%), media and entertainment (59%), and e-commerce (57%) firms had a relatively higher share of their employees working from home. Energy (40%), automobile (42%), and retail/FMCG (43%) sectors had relatively fewer people working from home. Women (62%), more than men (50%), were likely to be working from home. This could be partly because they are more likely to be employed in sectors such as education and IT where most employees were in WFH mode. Surprisingly, it is the older generation that has returned to office in greater numbers compared to millennials and post-millennials.

