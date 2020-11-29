WFH to become neo-norm in Delhi with 50% govt employees asked to follow orders

About 50% of Delhi government employees associated with non-essential services have been ordered to work from home amidst a surge in the Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Meanwhile, the government has also ordered private organisations to stagger timings for a while.

As per the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, corporations, local bodies will function with officers of grade-one level or equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent.

In a tweet, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "DDMA has decided to reduce the number of government employees attending office at the same time, it has been decided that in respect of officials lower than Grade 1, only 50 per cent of the strength shall attend office. Private offices are also advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff."According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare, Delhi has 38,181 active cases of COVID-19.

Vijay Dev, Delhi chief secretary and DDMA executive committee chairman, on Saturday, said: "All government offices shall function with officers of the level of grade 1or equivalent and above to extent of 100 per cent strength."

The remaining staff will attend up to 50 per cent as per requirement till December 31 or till further order. Private offices are advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff. Private offices are further advised to follow the practice of work from home as far as possible, it said.

