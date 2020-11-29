WFH to become neo-norm in Delhi with 50% govt employees asked to follow orders

In a tweet, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "DDMA has decided to reduce the number of government employees attending office at the same time, it has been decided that in respect of officials lower than Grade 1, only 50 per cent of the strength shall attend office. Private offices are also advised to stagger timings and the presence of staff."According to the Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare, Delhi has 38,181 active cases of COVID-19.