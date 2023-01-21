Amid sexual harassment charges, WFI chief invited as chief guest at event in UP1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Indian wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikkh had been on a three-day protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against the WFI chief.
Amid sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, he was a chief guest at a wrestling competition event in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Saturday. The WFI president has been asked to step aside till a probe committee submits its reports into the charges.
