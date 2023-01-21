Amid sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, he was a chief guest at a wrestling competition event in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Saturday. The WFI president has been asked to step aside till a probe committee submits its reports into the charges.

Singh who is also a BJP MP from the Lok Sabha constituency of Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated the Senior National Open Ranking Tournament at the Nandini Nagar Stadium in Gonda.

Indian wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikkh had been on a three-day protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against the WFI chief.

On Friday, a seven-member oversight committee will look into allegation of sexual harassment and financial misappropriation leveled against Singh.

Olympic medallist Mary Kom, former archer Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian Weightlifting Federation President Sahdev Yadav, and two advocates are among the committee's members, according to the IOA's announcement on Friday.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had also addressed a press conference last evening in the presence of wrestlers and assured them justice in four weeks. He also said the WFI would step aside till the probe ends and cooperate with the committee which will see all the day to day workings of the federation.

In a written response to the Sports Ministry, the WFI has refuted all allegation, including the sexual harassment charge levelled against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Releasing a statement today, the federation claimed that "there is no room for arbitrary decision-making and mismanagement" within the sporting organisation.

“The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president," the statement read.

