WFI chief Brij Bhushan granted bail by Delhi court in sexual harassment case

WFI chief Brij Bhushan granted bail by Delhi court in sexual harassment case1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST
Hearing on regular bail of Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar will be held on July 20. Interim bail has been granted to them till the next date of hearing.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was granted interim bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the case of alleged sexual harassment of six female wrestlers. His secretary Vinod Tomar was also granted bail by the Delhi court.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×