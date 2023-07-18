WFI chief Brij Bhushan granted bail by Delhi court in sexual harassment case

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was granted interim bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the case of alleged sexual harassment of six female wrestlers. His secretary Vinod Tomar was also granted bail by the Delhi court.

The court has informed that hearing on regular bail of the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar will be held on 20 July. The interim bail has been granted to them till the next date of hearing.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India and also a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has denied any wrongdoing.

Magistrate HS Jaspal said he would hear the case next on Thursday.

"Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is innocent and the chargesheet filled against him is full of lies and is part of political conspiracy," said AP Singh, lawyer of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Following protests by wrestlers, led by Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Mallik, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet Delhi Police Chargesheet.

The Delhi Police had stated that both Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar are chargesheeted for trial 'without arrest' as they have complied with the directions u/s 41A CrPC by joining the investigation.

Delhi Police chargesheet stated that based on the "investigation so far," of the complaints by six top wrestlers, Singh was "liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences" of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking.

A total of 21 witnesses have given their statements against Singh. Six of them have given their statements under CRPC 164.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

On April 24, The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be forming an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) within 45 days of its formation, to manage day-to-day affairs of the body, including the selection of athletes and making entries for the participation of players in international events. This committee will be functioning for an interim period till a new Executive Committee takes charge.